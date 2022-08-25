DoorDash customers possible subject of "sophisticated phishing campaign"

DoorDash, the food-delivery platform, shared an important message with its users today, notifying them of a “sophisticated phishing campaign.”

The notice, sent via email, suggests that DoorDash recently became aware that “a third-party vendor was the target” and that, between the dates of July 25 and August 2, some “limited information” of its users may have been accessed by “an unauthorized party.”

“Based on our investigation to date, no sensitive information such as passwords or full payment card numbers were accessed by the unauthorized party and we have no reason to believe that affected personal information has been misused for fraud or identity theft,” the email stresses.

While DoorDash says that its users shouldn’t be worried about their detailed information being exposed, such as credit card numbers or passwords, the information that has been accessed is data pertaining to names, email addresses, delivery addresses, or phone numbers.

It also explains that the information accessed will vary from person to person.

DoorDash says it has already “taken immediate action” including enhancing its security systems, in addition to those of third-party vendors, as well as bringing in a “leading cybersecurity forensic firm to assist with our investigation.”

Law enforcement and data protection authorities have also been notified.

DoorDash cautions its users against engaging with any unsolicited communications that ask for personal information, direct you to go to a webpage to enter personal information, and to avoid clicking on any links or opening attachments from “suspicious emails.”