Far be it from me to fan gate-keep.

Everyone is invited inside the barn of sports fandom — you can be a fan however you see fit.

So what I’m about to say is not about expulsion from the club. It’s a curiosity.

How do some fans not understand, or not care, that the big picture matters?

And where I’m coming from is the fear of the big trade, that is likely coming for the Vancouver Canucks.

Folks, it happens. Be ready. The chances of J.T. Miller, Quinn Hughes, Elias Pettersson, Bo Horvat, and Brock Boeser all being a part of this team moving forward, to me, is between slim and none.

And it’s really a case of math, demographics, and depth.

The salary cap exists — that’s the math part. You can’t pay a bunch of stars market value as they blossom.

Demographics mean that as players get older, you have to be wary about paying them as if they’re in their prime, when you don’t get the same results.

And then there’s depth. If you have seven decent forwards, but really only one defenceman, you should probably try to balance that out.

So these Miller rumours, much like the Boeser rumours before them, they aren’t rumours. The trade returns are maybe the “rumour” part, but the discussions internally about trading these players? That’s fact.

And that doesn’t mean the franchise hates you, and doesn’t hate that player either. That doesn’t mean the reporters reporting it hate you, or the team.

It means the Canucks are doing their job in looking at the big picture, and the reality of their situation.

If anything, as long as it’s not to begin a rebuild, the trading of a big-name player from an organization often signals the next step in a team’s evolution.

Matt Duchene in Colorado. Seth Jones in Nashville. Dougie Hamilton in Calgary. On and on it goes. They’re great players, but they were traded for a reason.

And it most certainly is not to piss you off.