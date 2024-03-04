NewsTransportationUrbanized

BC residents questioning authenticity of speeding violation text messages

Amir Ali
Mar 4 2024, 8:53 pm
Fraudulent PayBC website

Text messages telling BC residents they’ve been caught speeding are leading to some confusion.

Some folks have shared the text messages they’ve received on Reddit with a link to a PayBC website.

While the PayBC website is legitimate, the links people are receiving via text messages are not legitimate; they are fraudulent websites that look like the real thing.

Here’s one example of a text someone new to Canada received that was shared on Reddit.

New to Canada, this is spam right?
byu/Pyro_Funto inbritishcolumbia

The website warns the impacted customers to pay to “avoid a court appearance.”

The Reddit post received many upvotes and over a hundred comments about the scam.

When you go to the link, it takes you to a website asking the “violator” to pay $22.85, and it asks them to input their personal information.

Many people pointed out apparent signs as to why it’s definitely a scam, like the fact that it isn’t even a BC-based number texting the speeder but a Quebec area code.

Many thanked the original poster for sharing the info:

Comment
byu/Pyro_Funto from discussion
inbritishcolumbia

We have contacted the BC Ministry of Public Safety, from whom we expect a response on the issue.

Have you received one of these scam text messages about speeding in BC? Let us know in the comments.

Amir AliAmir Ali
