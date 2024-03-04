BC residents questioning authenticity of speeding violation text messages

Text messages telling BC residents they’ve been caught speeding are leading to some confusion.

Some folks have shared the text messages they’ve received on Reddit with a link to a PayBC website.

While the PayBC website is legitimate, the links people are receiving via text messages are not legitimate; they are fraudulent websites that look like the real thing.

Here’s one example of a text someone new to Canada received that was shared on Reddit.

The website warns the impacted customers to pay to “avoid a court appearance.”

The Reddit post received many upvotes and over a hundred comments about the scam.

When you go to the link, it takes you to a website asking the “violator” to pay $22.85, and it asks them to input their personal information.

Many people pointed out apparent signs as to why it’s definitely a scam, like the fact that it isn’t even a BC-based number texting the speeder but a Quebec area code.

Many thanked the original poster for sharing the info:

We have contacted the BC Ministry of Public Safety, from whom we expect a response on the issue.

Have you received one of these scam text messages about speeding in BC? Let us know in the comments.