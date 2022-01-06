Roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Kauai, Hawaii, are only $339 this spring

Vancouverites looking for a sunny escape from the cold and snowy weather we’ve been experiencing are in luck. There’s a new round of cheap flights from YVR to Kauai, Hawaii.

Sometimes called the Garden Island, Kauai boasts sharp and jagged mountain peaks, rainforests, waterfalls, and beaches. It’s also usually more expensive to fly to Kauai than the other Hawaiian islands, which makes this flight deal extra exciting.

WestJet has dropped its non-stop, roundtrip flight prices to $339 for certain travel dates in January, February, March, and April 2022.

Finding the deal is as simple as searching for dates on Google Flights and selecting a flight that costs $339. Clicking the link from Google will allow you to book travel through WestJet’s site.

Hawaii currently has several entry restrictions due to COVID-19, and Canadians travelling to Kauai will need to be fully vaccinated and bring proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test (which can be antigen or PCR).

Travellers returning home will also need to pay for a PCR test in Hawaii to enter Canada on the way back.