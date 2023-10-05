NewsCrime

Armed police search for Fraser Valley suspect after intentionally set fire

Megan Devlin
Megan Devlin
|
Oct 5 2023, 6:48 pm
Armed police search for Fraser Valley suspect after intentionally set fire
margarita young/Shutterstock

Heavily armed police officers in Mission, BC, are searching for a suspect at the scene of a house fire.

Mission RCMP says it’s believed the house fire on Gunn Avenue was intentionally set and the suspect may still be on the property.

The force is asking members of the public to avoid the area and not to reveal the location of emergency personnel in the area.

More to come…

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Megan DevlinMegan Devlin
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop