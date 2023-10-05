Armed police search for Fraser Valley suspect after intentionally set fire

Heavily armed police officers in Mission, BC, are searching for a suspect at the scene of a house fire.

Mission RCMP says it’s believed the house fire on Gunn Avenue was intentionally set and the suspect may still be on the property.

The force is asking members of the public to avoid the area and not to reveal the location of emergency personnel in the area.

