Dog with Metro Vancouver tag found 9,000 km away in Bulgaria

A dog has been found wandering alone more than 9,000 kilometres from BC, which is mysterious because the dog tag the animal is wearing appears to show the pooch is from Tsawwassen.

That’s according to the Delta Community Animal Shelter, which shared an appeal for information on the owner after someone reached out saying they found it with a leash and a collar in Bulgaria.

“If you know someone who has either moved to Bulgaria or elsewhere in Europe from the Tsawwassen First Nation or know someone travelling there and believe this is their dog, please have them contact us ASAP,” the post reads.

The dog, which appears to be a spaniel mix, was found in Varna.

The tags on the dog don’t match the breed, leaving the cross-country mystery unsolved and efforts to reunite the animal with its owners have stalled.

Ryan Voutilainen with the Delta Community Animal Shelter told Daily Hive a Good Samaritan is keeping the dog safe and fed right now.

“All we have right now is a tag from a few years ago that goes to a person with whom we have a bunch of voicemails, but they haven’t called us back, so maybe it’s because they’re in Bulgaria, and they just haven’t checked their voicemail or don’t know who to call or where to check to find this dog,” he said.

“Often see it where a person will take a tag off of one dog and put it on to a new dog that they’ve acquired or given to somebody else, which we don’t recommend. We don’t know the history here.”

“We don’t know if this will necessarily have a happy ending because it’s kind of out of our hands. All we can do is try and share this dog’s story here and see if somebody recognizes the dog or may know who is either moved to Europe with the dog or maybe travelling with this dog.”

This story is a good reminder to have an updated dog licence each year with the city you live in order to help reunite missing animals.