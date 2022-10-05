Best dog-friendly wineries in the Lower Mainland

While almost every single winemaker and/or winery owner we’ve met is a dog lover, those not related to the winery aren’t always allowed for a variety of reasons.

At many wineries, if there’s an outdoor area and your dog is leashed, you can bring them, but don’t assume that’s the case.

Keep your pet etiquette intact and confirm with the winery ahead of time if it’s not clearly stated on their website.

Here are five wineries in Vancouver’s lower mainland where your furry companion can join you.

Where: Abbotsford, BC

This family-owned 12-acre winery in the Fraser Valley’s mantra is “welcome” — both for humans and their well-mannered four-legged fur babies. They pride themselves in not just offering a wine tasting, but by offering a wine tasting experience.

Where: Langley, BC

Just 45 minutes from downtown Vancouver, Chaberton is one of the oldest and largest wineries in the Fraser Valley. Its property covers 50 acres that are filled with vineyards, a beautiful tasting room, and a terrific bistro (Bacchus). Dogs are welcome in the picnic area as long as they’re on a leash.

Where: South Langley, BC

Another lower mainland mainstay, Township 7 very recently celebrated its 22nd anniversary. With two-plus decades of experience, it’s honed its craft and delivers a beautiful setting to enjoy its wines. It hosts numerous regular events and furry family members will feel very much at home when visiting the winery.

Where: South Langley, BC

Though lesser known than its more established neighbours mentioned above, Backyard Vineyards already has a reputation for very friendly and knowledgeable staff. Its “Picnic Hill” is dog-friendly and the best place to enjoy the idyllic setting with a glass of wine in hand and your favourite furry companion.

Where: Abbotsford, BC

Seaside Pearl is a small family-owned boutique winery in Mt. Lehman that plans to stay that way. The Chapel certainly draws attention as a unique tasting room structure, but it can still only accommodate 22 people. Tasting reservations are currently limited to four people allowing for a very intimate experience but that can include small dogs too.