Stray dog found after boarding SkyTrain in New Westminster

An animal shelter in New Westminster found a dog that boarded a SkyTrain and was later taken in by SkyTrain attendants for safekeeping.

New Westminster Animal Services posted about the lost dog on Facebook, which has sparked many reactions and even some leads.

We’ve also learned a little about what might happen to this Boston Terrier if its owner doesn’t claim it.

In the Facebook post, New Westminster Animal Services reveals that the dog likely boarded the train at Sapperton SkyTrain Station.

We reached out to the shelter to learn more.

Currently, the dog is considered a stray, so the shelter isn’t able to share much information.

According to the bylaw followed by the shelter, all stray animals are kept for a 96-hour stray hold period. If no one were to claim the dog by then, the shelter becomes the legal owner.

“We can then make the best decision for the animal – adoption, foster transfer, etc. It has only been 24 hours since the dog was impounded, so we are optimistic that an owner will come forward,” a spokesperson for the shelter told Daily Hive.

In comments on the Facebook post, some folks have suggested they recognize the dog.

Another commenter said, “I do hope this isn’t another dumping of a senior dog. Poor Darling.”

If you’d like to help the shelter out, it currently has many animals for adoption, some that have been there for a year.