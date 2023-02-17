Dog dies after being "ejected" from vehicle in BC highway crash

Near the area of the incident. (Google Maps)

Two people are in hospital and a dog lost its life after being ejected from a vehicle in a crash on a BC highway.

The Abbotsford Police Department shared details about the single-vehicle collision with Daily Hive, which occurred on BC Highway 1 at around 11:15 pm on Thursday.

Abbotsford police officers determined that the vehicle left the highway and struck a hydro pole which caused extensive damage.

The two people who occupied the vehicle were a 23-year-old male driver and a 19-year-old female passenger. Both of them were transported to the hospital. The driver suffered serious life-threatening injuries, and the female passenger sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

During the BC highway crash, the dog in the vehicle was ejected and located deceased at the scene. However, the human occupants were not ejected from the car, Abbotsford Police states.

The Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service is investigating along with Abbotsford police.

Abbotsford police said that all factors are still on the table, which likely means they haven’t ruled out alcohol or drug-related impairment in the crash.

Following the crash, the portion of BC highway 1 was closed but has since reopened.

Abbotsford Emergency Services are responding to a vehicle collision near the Clearbrook Road exit on Highway 1. Westbound lanes are closed to all traffic. Please avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles access. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/tLPWDXnIg4 — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) February 17, 2023

Anyone with dash camera footage of the incident is being asked to contact Abbotsford police.

Abbotsford Police added that the investigation will “take some time to complete.”