All the new shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this weekend

As we prep to lounge around for another weekend, Disney Plus is showcasing a bunch of new movies and shows worth checking out.

The new shows are headlined by Emma Stone’s portrayal of iconic villain Cruella de Vil, Disney is launching a series of shorts called Launchpad, and some of the platform’s exclusive shows.

Here is what is going on Disney Plus this weekend — actually.

Cruella

A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film, 101 Dalmatians.

Launchpad

Launchpad is a series of live action shorts developed for Disney+. The shorts are helmed by newcomer directors from minority backgrounds and all deal with various uplifting themes relating to family, culture and experience.

Grown-ish (Season 3 – New Episode)

From black-ish executive producer Kenya Barris comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Solar Opposites (Season 2 – New Episode)

The creator of Rick and Morty created Solar Opposites, which follows a family of aliens who move to middle America, where they debate whether life is better there or on their home planet.

Big Shot (Season 1 – New Episode)

John Stamos stars as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series – Season 2

In season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, the East High Wildcats, who are preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, face off against rival school North High to win a prestigious and cutthroat student theatre competition. Wigs are snatched, loyalties are tested, and ballads are belted.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (New Episode)

Set in present-day Minnesota, the Mighty Ducks have evolved from scrappy underdogs to an ultra-competitive, powerhouse youth hockey team. After 12-year-old Evan Morrow (Brady Noon) is unceremoniously cut from the Ducks, he and his mom, Alex (Lauren Graham), set out to build their own team of misfits to challenge the cutthroat, win-at-all-costs culture of youth sports today. With the help of Gordon Bombay, they rediscover the joys of playing just for the love of the game.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while also dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet!

In case you missed it, here are titles that were released earlier in May:

Tinker Bell and the Legend of the Neverbeast

Trusting animal fairy Fawn brings a baby hawk into Pixie Hollow despite knowing that adult hawks eat fairies. Reprimanded by Queen Clarion, Fawn is determined to make things right, but then she finds a strange creature lying in an underground cave.

When Sharks Attack (Season 1-4)

Terror-filled deep sea saga using underwater photography, gripping news archives & paralyzing testimony to investigate three mysterious and deadly recent shark attacks.

Confessions of a Shopaholic

A college grad lands a job as a financial journalist in New York City to support where she nurtures her shopping addiction and falls for a wealthy entrepreneur.

Lost Treasures of Egypt (Season 2)

An immersive, action-packed and discovery-led series following International teams of archaeologists during the excavation season in Egypt’s Valley of the Kings.

American Horror Story: Coven

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Disney Plus is also releasing its predecessors American Horror Story and American Horror Story: Asylum.

Ferdinand

After Ferdinand, a bull with a big heart, is mistaken for a dangerous beast, he is captured and torn from his home. Determined to return to his family, he rallies a misfit team on the ultimate adventure.

Murder on the Orient Express

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by bestselling author Agatha Christie, Murder on the Orient Express tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect.

Bohemian Rhapsody

Bohemian Rhapsody is a foot-stomping celebration of Queen, their music and their extraordinary lead singer, Freddie Mercury.

Desperate Housewives (Season 2-8)

A close-knit group of housewives reside in Wisteria Lane. It may appear to be a seemingly perfect neighbourhood, but it hides many secrets, crimes, forbidden romances and domestic struggles.

Lost (Season 1-6)

The survivors of a plane crash are forced to work together in order to survive on a seemingly deserted tropical island.

Happy Endings (Season 1-3)

This Chicago-set sitcom follows the intertwined lives of six young urbanites trying to learn the ropes of adulthood. Through breakups and whatever other curveballs life throws them, the pals stick together.

Helstrom (Season 1 – New Episode)

Helstrom follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the son and daughter of a mysterious and powerful serial killer, and their complicated dynamic as they track down the worst of humanity — each with their own attitude and skills.

Secrets of the Whales

Secrets of the Whales, from National Geographic, plunges viewers deep within the epicentre of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species: orcas, humpbacks, belugas, narwhals and sperm whales. Filmed over three years in 24 locations, throughout this epic journey, we learn that whales are far more complex and more like us than ever imagined.

American Dad – Season 16

Season 16 of the popular animated sitcom follows the escapades of Stan Smith, a conservative CIA Agent dealing with family life, and keeping America safe, all in the most absurd way possible.