All the new shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this weekend

Wolfgang

As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling

The New Mutants

Five young mutants, just discovering their abilities while held in a secret facility against their will, fight to escape their past sins and save themselves.

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2 – New Episode)

It’s a new semester full of new competition and new drama of the High School Musical series.

Grown-ish (Season 3 – New Episode)

From black-ish executive producer Kenya Barris comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey – Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter — as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

Big Shot (Season 1 – New Episode)

John Stamos stars as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K.

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

And here are movies and shows worth checking out from earlier in June and May:

Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix

The X-Men face their most formidable and powerful foe: one of their own, Jean Grey. During a rescue mission in space, Jean is nearly killed when she is hit by a mysterious cosmic force. Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful but also far more unstable.

Raya and the Last Dragon

Raya and the Last Dragon takes us on an exciting, epic journey to the fantasy world of Kumandra, where humans and dragons lived together long ago in harmony.

Cruella

A live-action feature film following the evil exploits of Cruella de Vil, the villain from the Disney film 101 Dalmatians.

Launchpad

Launchpad is a series of live-action shorts developed for Disney+. The shorts are helmed by newcomer directors from minority backgrounds, and all deal with various uplifting themes relating to family, culture and experience.

American Horror Story: Coven

American Horror Story is an anthology horror drama series created and produced by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk.

Disney Plus is also releasing its predecessors American Horror Story and American Horror Story: Asylum.