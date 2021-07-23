All the new shows and movies coming to Disney Plus this weekend

As we continue to trek through July (there are only two weekends left?!), Disney Plus has released a new series, some nature content, and old shows.

The streaming service is full of sharks, monsters, and Bob’s Burgers all weekend.



Turner & Hooch



When uptight Deputy Marshal Scott Turner inherits Hooch, a giant unruly dog, his new pet destroys his apartment and seems dead set on destroying his career. Scott is desperate to get rid of Hooch, who seems to behave for everyone but him. But when a witness under Marshal protection is kidnapped, he realizes that the dog he never wanted may turn out to be the key to saving the day.

Bob’s Burgers (Seasons 1-8)

Bob Belcher runs his dream restaurant with his wife and three children as their last hope of holding the family together. Eight seasons of the comedy show are now on Disney Plus.

Monsters at Work (Season 1 – New Episode)

A Monsters, Inc. series set six months after the Monsters, Inc. film about the monsters getting their energy from children’s laughs instead of their screams.

Playing With Sharks

She loves what we fear. This new documentary from National Geographic covers the majestic beasts of the ocean.

In case you missed out, here are some titles that launched on Disney Plus in July:

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series (Season 2 – New Episode)

It’s a new semester full of new competitions and new drama in the High School Musical series.

Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. (Season 1 – New Episode)

In Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., the megalomaniacal supervillain M.O.D.O.K. (Patton Oswalt) has long pursued his dream of one day conquering the world. But after years of setbacks and failures fighting the Earth’s mightiest heroes, M.O.D.O.K. has run his evil organization A.I.M. into the ground. Ousted as A.I.M.’s leader, while dealing with his crumbling marriage and family life, the Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing is set to confront his greatest challenge yet.

The Mysterious Benedict Society (Season 1 – New Episode)

A group of gifted orphans are recruited by an eccentric benefactor to go on a secret mission.

Black Widow

In Marvel Studios’ action-packed spy thriller Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Miraculous World: Shanghai, The Legend Of Ladydragon

Miraculous World: Shanghai – The Legend of Ladydragon (simply known as Miraculous Shanghai) is the second special TV film that is part of the Miraculous World film series of Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir series.

Pooch Perfect (Season 1)

Follow 10 professional dog stylists as they compete in a series of themed challenges to transform their beloved pets. The winner will take home a $100,000 prize.

Wolfgang

As a teenager in Austria, Wolfgang Puck harnessed his love of cooking to escape the harsh rule of his stepfather. A local apprenticeship forged his path to train at a revered French restaurant before landing in America at age 24. In 70s Hollywood, Puck began working at Ma Maison, crafting an original menu around fresh ingredients, making the once-tacky eatery a popular, acclaimed darling

Luca

Set in a beautiful seaside town on the Italian Riviera, Disney and Pixar’s original feature film Luca is a coming-of-age story about one young boy experiencing an unforgettable summer filled with gelato, pasta and endless scooter rides.