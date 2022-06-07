The most extreme dining experience is finally returning to Canada after four years, but it’s one that those with acrophobia may want to skip out on.

Dinner in the Sky, organized by Events in the Sky, is returning to select Canadian cities this year. The culinary experience takes you to new heights with the unique chance to dine around a 22-person table suspended by a crane 150 feet in the sky.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eventsinthesky (@dinnerintheskycanada)

The dinners are curated by different chefs depending on the location, but one thing remains the same no matter where you’re participating: the views are unparalleled.

So far, the only confirmed Dinner in the Sky event is happening in Toronto, but according to its website, the experience may be returning to other Canadian cities soon, too. The last time the ultimate dining experience took place in Vancouver was in 2018.

From June 6 to 12, Dinner in the Sky will be available only to guests at the RBC Canadian Open taking place at the St. George’s Golf Course and Country Club. These guests will get a chance to win tickets to this unconventional – and potentially fear-inducing – dining experience.

The floating venue will also feature rotating and reclining seating to allow guests a full 360-degree view.

While no Dining in the Sky events are currently planned in other Canadian cities, it is available for booking for private events.

With files from Vincent Plana.