Surrey diner set on fire for TV show production starring Hilary Swank

Rita’s Diner was the talk of the town last week when it made a bright appearance in Surrey’s Cloverdale. If you go looking for it now, you’ll be disappointed to see a parking lot in its place. That’s because the diner was set on fire for a new TV series starring Hilary Swank.

Rita’s was constructed in the span of a week in downtown Cloverdale, where it will make an appearance in a new TV series called Alaska Daily. Swank stars in the series as a journalist seeking a fresh start in Alaska, and she works for a newspaper in Anchorage.

The made-for-TV diner was set on fire by carefully controlled propane cannons, as cameras recorded and local residents watched. The propane cannons were set off at about 8 pm on August 10, when the primary filming took place.

Paul Orazietti, executive director of Cloverfield BIA, was present at the location and narrated the scene for Daily Hive.

“The day starts off with a protest scene in front of the diner. One of the key reporters shows up after the firetrucks. The production company was very safety minded with the controlled fire scene and many fans had congregated for over three hours prior to the fire scene.”

In a video recorded by Orazietti, the diner can be seen engulfed in flames as a prop Anchorage Fire and EMS vehicle is parked in front. Locals were present at the location, filming the chaos on their phones and celebrating the long-awaited fire scene.

Rita’s Diner was assembled on-site at a city-owned parking lot at 58th A Avenue and 176th A Street. This is the same location where the gas station scene from the penultimate episode of Supernatural was shot.

The crew started building the set on August 2 and primary filming began on August 10. The crews will be removing all remains of the set on August 12 before leaving town.

Orazietti also says the crew shot scenes at two residences in the Cloverdale area.