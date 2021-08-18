Here are all the ways you can vote in upcoming federal election

The federal election is quickly approaching, and Elections Canada is highlighting the different ways for Canadians to vote come September 20.

Canadians last headed to the polls in 2019, meaning countless residents will be voting for the very first time and more who will need to update their information.

To be eligible to vote, you must be at least 18 years of age and a Canadian citizen.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the agency “strongly encourages” voters to take advantage of its online services.

Elections Canada encourages electors to plan early and choose the voting option that best suits them.

Here are the various ways Canadians can vote:

Canadians can vote on election day (Monday, September 20) at any Elections Canada office across Canada or at one of the advance polls (September 10 to 13).

Canadians can also vote by mail. To do so, electors must apply to vote by mail before Tuesday, September 14 (6 pm local time). The registration to vote by mail is available here. Mail voters can also get a printed form sent by mail upon request by calling 1-800-463-6868.

Electors voting by mail should plan ahead. They must allow time for their voting kit to reach them and for their marked ballot to be returned to Elections Canada.

Elections Canada must receive the marked ballots by the election day deadline; otherwise, they will not be counted.

#DYK you can vote at almost any time during the election period? Some voting options require planning in advance. Find the voting option that is best for you and make your own plan to vote: https://t.co/SLo8lhNhMx pic.twitter.com/1G73BujQHN — Elections Canada (@ElectionsCan_E) August 18, 2021

To vote, electors must show proof of identity and address. The list of accepted IDs are available online.

Voting and identification rules are different for incarcerated electors and Canadian electors who live abroad.

Given the ongoing pandemic, Elections Canada has implemented a range of measures at polling places to protect electors, election workers, and political participants in consultation with public health authorities. Measures include providing protective equipment for poll workers and office workers and hand sanitizer and masks for electors.

Electors who are self-isolating or experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 are urged to vote by mail or call their local Elections Canada office to find out more about their voting options.

Elections Canada is an independent, non-partisan agency that reports directly to Parliament.