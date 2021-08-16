Dates set for federal party leaders' debates next month

The dates, venues, and moderators have been announced for two leaders’ debates during the federal election campaign.

The French-language debate will be held on September 8 from 8 to 10 pm EDT, with the English-language debate set for September 9 from 9 to 11 pm.

The Debate Broadcast Group said in a release that both events will take place at the Canadian Museum of History in Gatineau, Quebec.

Radio-Canada’s Patrice Roy will moderate the French debate, and Shachi Kurl, President of the Angus Reid Institute, will moderate the English event.

Several journalists will also participate in the debates, and Noémi Mercier from Noovo Info will moderate segments that include questions for the party leaders from Canadians.

The topics for the debates will be announced three days before each event.

To make the debates accessible to as many Canadians as possible, they will be translated into American Sign Language, langue des signes québécoise, and six Indigenous languages.

As well, OMNI Television will provide live translation for both debates in Arabic, Cantonese, Italian, Mandarin, Punjabi, and Tagalog.

The debates will be broadcasted by several media outlets, including OMNI Television and CPAC.