The cost of buying a home in Vancouver isn’t anticipated to decrease any time soon, and if you’re on the cusp of entering the market, wouldn’t you want some move-in incentives?

Nexst Properties, a local developer with a vision for enhancing the sense of community in flourishing neighbourhoods, is offering quite the package for would-be homebuyers at its latest project: Clive at Collingwood.

Anyone who purchases a home from this stunning collection of residential condominiums and adjoining townhomes will receive free meal kits for an entire year — compliments of Fresh Prep.

Complimentary meal kits

Jenny Chi, director of marketing at Nexst Properties tells Daily Hive her team wanted to offer homeowners something that “embodies healthier living” in line with all that Clive at Collingwood exemplifies.

“That’s when we reached out to Fresh Prep; Canada’s most delicious, convenient, and sustainable meal kit delivery service.”

Homeowners will receive a gift card value sufficient to cover four meals per week for two people over a year. Since there is no expiry date assigned to the gift cards, residents can essentially use them as they choose, skipping weeks or months if it suits them.

“We understand moving can be stressful,” says Chi. “By offering homeowners meals delivered right to their door, we’re making it easy for them to focus on the more important things — like enjoying their new home.”

A stellar location

The prospect of having your at-home dinner menu organized for a year is just one facet of living at Clive at Collingwood, of course.

This contemporary, six-storey residential building is located less than two blocks from Joyce-Collingwood Skytrain Station, making it easy for future residents to commute to downtown Vancouver, Metrotown, or elsewhere in Metro Vancouver.

Closer to home, an abundance of amenities, schools, and everyday conveniences are just a short walk or bike ride away. For example, Bao Bakery, Trees Organic Coffee, Milk and Sugar BBQ Bar, Collingwood Park, Gaston Park, and Collingwood Community Garden are less than a 10-minute walk from the development, respectively.

Future-proofed homes

Inside Clive at Collingwood, residents can experience elevated living comparable with a luxury hotel stay — air conditioning included. The building is the first in Canada to fully integrate a hospital-grade Intellipure air purification system, sending clean air through every home and area inside the property.

This state-of-the-art disinfecting filtration system (DFS) is a ﬁrst-of-its-kind technology that cleanses and puriﬁes air to achieve results that reportedly surpass some of the best-grade puriﬁcation systems, allowing for a pleasant experience for residents.

“Intellipure air purifiers were originally developed through a US military grant to create the best air purification system,” Chi says. “The patented DFS technology is used in hospitals, schools, commercial, and residential buildings in countries such as Australia, Germany, China, [the] Philippines, and [is also] expanding into many other markets.”

In terms of the building design, dys architecture employed concrete with steel and glass to result in homes that would be durable and low-maintenance while being aesthetically contemporary. The single-level townhomes also have ground-orientated entries, allowing for convenient access in and out of your home.

Nexst Properties enlisted the expertise of the team at BAM Interior Inc. to create spaces with distinctive personality and character at Clive at Collingwood. Each dwelling feels tailor-made, and homeowners can further customize their space by choosing either warm or cool colour schemes.

Throughout the living areas of each one-, two-, and three-bedroom home, wide-plank laminate flooring can be found, and in the bathrooms, large-format porcelain tiles add an elegant flair. Also in the bathrooms are quartz countertops, fixtures by Kalia, and custom built-in storage units.

Over in the kitchens, those who like to cook will have a fully-integrated appliance package ready for their use, including a Bosch 24-inch dishwasher, Bosch ovens and gas cooktops, Fulgor refrigerators, and Frigidaire microwaves in all homes. Quartz countertops offer ample space for food preparation while integrated shelving creates a simple storage solution.

To add to all of the above, a UIOT Smart Home system allows residents to seamlessly control the infrared motion-detecting lighting, flood detector monitor, smart switches, smart thermostat, and smart sockets within their home through their smartphone, tablet, or computer.

Amenity-rich offerings

At Clive at Collingwood, homeowners have a wide range of amenities minutes from their residence. This encompasses a coworking space and an expansive rooftop space where you can retreat for a dose of relaxation while drinking in views of the surrounding area.

In the open interior courtyard, homeowners can connect with their neighbours while the little ones find enjoyment in the children’s play area. Residents with townhomes and penthouse units will have their own private rooftop patios in addition to the shared spaces.

Secure underground parking, with stalls hardwired for electric vehicle (EV) charging, is available for residents in addition to bike storage.

Should a parcel arrive when you’re not home, the Snaile delivery boxes on-site will ensure your item stays safe and secure. Once you’re available to pick it up, simply input a code sent to your phone and the delivery locker door will open.

If Clive at Collingwood sounds like a community you can envision your future in (complete with meal kits), you’ll want to check out the Fresh Prep pop-up event taking place at the project’s Presentation Centre on Saturday, March 12.

To learn more and register in the meantime, visit cliveliving.com.

Fresh Prep pop-up

When: Saturday, March 12

Time: 12 to 3 pm

Where: 3528 Kingsway Street, Vancouver