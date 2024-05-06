Breathtaking design selected for new Toronto pedestrian bridge

The winning bid in a competition to design Toronto’s next impressive pedestrian infrastructure upgrade was announced on Monday.

Five competing bids for the planned Keating Channel Pedestrian Bridge were shared with the public in October to much acclaim, and it was announced today that the design concept, Equinox Bridge, was selected as the best of the bunch.

Waterfront Toronto and the City of Toronto — as part of a collaboration with Host Nation and Treaty Holder, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation — revealed the winning bid has been awarded to a team including UK-based architects WilkinsonEyre, which will be working with local architect Zeidler Architecture and Indigenous consultants Two Row Architect.

Today the federal government, City of Toronto, and Waterfront Toronto, with the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation announced federal investment in a new pedestrian bridge in downtown Toronto and the selection of WilkinsonEyre's design concept, Equinox Bridge.

The new pedestrian bridge spanning the Keating Channel will link the city’s mainland with new housing and green space on Villiers Island, a landmass formed by the excavation of the newly flooded artificial extension of the Don River valley.

A distinctive S-shaped suspended arch bridge supported via a network of cables, the crossing’s curves are oriented to align with the summer solstice sunset and winter solstice sunrise.

“We have developed a beautiful signature bridge design which will provide the Toronto a striking new destination on the waterfront,” said Dominic Bettison, Director, WilkinsonEyre.

“As a new gateway, the Equinox Bridge will promote interaction and enjoyment of panoramic views of the city, the island, and the wider lake.”

Long before the five finalists were revealed in fall 2023, Waterfront Toronto and its partners issued a Request for Qualifications in May 2023 seeking to bring a new gateway to Villiers Island.

Waterfront Toronto received 13 submissions, which was whittled down to five finalists by October. Over 2,000 members of the public weighed in on the designs, informing the choice of the finalist revealed Monday.

“The new bridge will connect people and communities,” said Mayor Olivia Chow.

“It will create more access for the thousands of families who will live in this area in the future. On behalf of the future residents of these waterfront communities, I want to thank the federal government for their investment in building this critical piece of infrastructure.”