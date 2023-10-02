Toronto is getting a new bridge and the designs are stunning

The public got its first taste of Toronto’s planned Keating Channel Pedestrian Bridge design competition last week when a group of five shortlisted concepts were presented, revealing some impressive possibilities for the new pedestrian link.

The link planned between the city’s Quayside district and the new system of parks, public spaces, and future development lands on the artificial Villiers Island in the Port Lands area is a key element in the area’s connectivity plan.

Waterfront Toronto and the City of Toronto, in collaboration with Host Nation and Treaty Holder, the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation, shared the shortlisted finalists for the bridge last Thursday, offering up some impressive visions for the city’s next landmark bridge.

Here are the five finalists in the Keating Channel Pedestrian Bridge design competition.

Maamawi’ Bridge

Lead Firm: Entuitive

Engineer: Schlaich Bergermann Partner

Architect: Grimshaw Architects

Architect & Indigenous Consultant: Two Row Architect

Landscape Architect: O2 Planning + Design with Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

Nda-Nwendaaganag

Lead Firm: EXP

Engineer: Buro Happold

Architect: INFORM Studio

Indigenous Consultant: 4 Directions

Landscape Architect: Sprucelab

The Salmon Run

Lead Firm: Henning Larsen

Engineer: Ramboll

Architect: Henning Larsen

Indigenous Consultant: Two Row Architect

Landscape Architect: Henning Larsen

The Harbour Eye

Lead Firm: RJC Engineers

Engineer: Anta Ingeneria Civil

Architect: Smoke Architecture Inc.

Indigenous Consultant: MinoKamik

Landscape Architect: Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates

Equinox Bridge



Lead Firm: Zeidler Architecture Inc.

Engineer: Arup

Architect: WilkinsonEyre

Indigenous Consultant: Two Row Architect

Landscape Architect: PLANT Architect Inc.

The public is being asked to vote on the finalists based on six criteria: