DeRozan's daughter received "severe online threats" after rattling Raptors

DeMar DeRozan’s nine-year-old daughter was the star of Wednesday’s play-in game between the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls beat the Raptors 109-105, ending Toronto’s season.

DeRozan’s daughter Diar, who was sitting behind one of the baskets at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, appeared to have a hand in Chicago’s victory, as she screamed during every single Raptors free throw.

The tactic appeared to work.

The Raptors appeared to be rattled by the little girl, missing 50% of their 36 free throws during the game. It was a fun story, though there’s nothing fun about what came next.

According to a report from NBA insider Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report, DeRozan’s daughter was escorted out of Scotiabank Arena by Bulls security and to the team bus with her father, after the NBA notified the team of “severe online threats” directed at Diar.

“As long as she was there with her father, I wasn’t worried about anything happening! It was just a precautionary measure and I appreciate that,” DeRozan said, according to another report from Haynes.

DeRozan said after Wednesday’s game that his daughter begged him to come to the playoff game in Toronto, given her memories of living in the city while her dad starred for the Raptors.

Now a member of the Bulls, DeRozan seemed unaware that his daughter would be trying to distract the Raptors.

“I kept hearing something during the game,” DeRozan told reporters. “Somebody missed and I looked back, and I was like damn, that’s my daughter screaming?”

DeRozan and the Bulls are facing another must-win game tonight in Miami, against Kyle Lowry and the Heat. The winner of that play-in game will qualify for the NBA Playoffs, as the eighth seed against the Milwaukee Bucks.