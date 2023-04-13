Raptors miss free throws while DeRozan's daughter screams at them

The Toronto Raptors’ season ended on Wednesday, and DeMar DeRozan’s energetic nine-year-old daughter may be partially to blame.

Diar DeRozan was one of only a few visiting Chicago Bulls fans in attendance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, cheering on her dad.

And everyone knew it.

While most of the 19,800 fans in attendance hushed while the Raptors were taking free throws, DeRozan’s daughter screamed loudly, right before each attempt. She sat right near the basket, and was impossible to ignore.

DeMar's daughter is screaming whenever the Raptors take free throws 😂 pic.twitter.com/HxmMz3BYgq — ESPN (@espn) April 13, 2023

Have you heard the screaming from the crowd every time the Raptors take a free throw? It's literally DeMar DeRozan's daughter 😭 pic.twitter.com/7nnIqpfbtO — THE SHIFT (@theshift_sports) April 13, 2023

The tactic appeared to work, as the Raptors shot 50% (18-for-36) from the free throw line. The Bulls, by contrast, were 81.8% (18-for-22).

Chicago won the play-in game 109-105, and will play Miami on Friday for a chance to qualify for the playoffs. Toronto, meanwhile, has been eliminated.

The Raptors as a team had a 78.4% free-throw percentage during the regular season.

Just about everyone from the Raptors struggled to shoot free throws, with Pascal Siakam going 5-for-11, including two big missed free throws late in the fourth quarter. O.G. Anunoby went 3-for-8, Scottie Barnes 4-for-7, and Fred VanVleet 3-for-6.

“I kept hearing something during the game,” DeRozan told reporters after the game. “Somebody missed and I looked back, and I was like damn, that’s my daughter screaming?”