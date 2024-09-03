Some good news about the Vancouver Canucks goaltending situation came out today.

While it previously looked as if starter Thatcher Demko would be missing all of training camp and preseason, it’s now been revealed the goalie has already resumed on-ice activities, per CHEK’s Rick Dhaliwal.

“His rehab this summer was a little bit slower than most wanted and expected but Demko skating in the last few days has got to be a major boost to the Canucks and a sign of progress,” said Dhaliwal.

The star goalie suffered an injury to the back of his knee in Game 1 of last year’s playoffs. While the team originally hoped he might be able to return during the postseason, the recovery has clearly taken much longer than expected.

That knee injury was the second suffered by Demko last year as he was also hurt during the regular season. Despite all the missed games, he still managed to finish second in Vezina Trophy voting.

Demko’s ailment was made even more concerning after news broke that presumed backup Arturs Silovs was dealing with health issues of his own. The 23-year-old was left off Team Latvia for the Olympic qualification tournament with knee inflammation.

“It’s not expected that it’s a serious injury,” Dhaliwal said about Silovs’ knee inflammation. “He left Latvia today, he should arrive in Vancouver soon and get checked out by the Canucks doctors.”

The team added another goalie this summer as they signed Jiri Patera in free agency. He has eight career NHL games under his belt. With their top two goalies still dealing with potential health issues, it sounds as if the Canucks might look to add another netminder before the season begins.

Training camp is just around the corner for the Canucks as they convene in Penticton on September 19.