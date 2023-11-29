Canucks' Boeser takes over sole possession of NHL's goal-scoring lead

Is Brock Boeser the NHL’s most improved player? The Canucks sniper scored his 16th and 17th goals of the season in Vancouver’s 3-1 win over Anaheim tonight.

With 17 goals in 23 games, Boeser now sits alone atop the NHL’s goal-scoring race, two goals better than Nikita Kucherov and Sam Reinhart.

Boeser banged in a rebound after outmuscling Ducks defenceman Pavel Mintyukov in front of the net to give the Canucks a 1-0 lead in the first period. He went on to add an empty netter to seal the victory.

What a difference a few months make. At the tail end of last season, many fans would have been happy to see the Canucks make a trade similar to today’s Anthony Beauvillier salary dump. Cut your losses and move on.

Boeser has looked like a completely different player this season — and I dare you to suggest trading him.

More to come…