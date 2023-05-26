We’ve talked about it for years.

It’s not the most credentialed goaltending that wins in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s the timely goaltending. Goalies who are hot in the moment.

And I when we say ‘goalies’ we are increasingly talking about more than one per team. Meaning the next time the Vancouver Canucks make the postseason, whether that’s next spring or beyond, Thatcher Demko may well need a caddy. Depth is important at this position now.

Because the Florida Panthers have needed two goaltenders to win the Eastern Conference. Alex Lyon started their playoff opener. Sergei Bobrovsky has taken over from there.

The Vegas Golden Knights are one win away from joining Florida in the Stanley Cup Final. They’ve needed two Vancouver Island boys in net: Comox’s Adin Hill and Port Alberni’s Laurent Brossoit.

Last year, the Colorado Avalanche needed both Darcy Kuemper and Pavel Francouz to get to 16 wins and a championship.

And so, if you dare to dream, and believe this Canucks core will one day vie for a Cup, there’s a very good chance they’ll need Demko AND Arturs Silovs (or someone like him) to lift the chalice.