Canadian Andre De Grasse wins Tokyo Olympics 100m bronze

Canadian Andre De Grasse added to his legacy after winning 100m bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Running out of lane 9, the 26-year-old Toronto native came in third place with a time of 9.89 seconds.

Italy’s Lamont Marcell Jacobs became the first person since Justin Gatlin in 2004 not named Usain Bolt to win a gold medal in the world’s most iconic sprint. American Fred Kerley won the silver medal.

Upping his previous personal best time of 9.90 seconds recorded at the 2019 World Championships, De Grasse was aiming to become the first Canadian man to top the 100m podium since Donovan Bailey at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics. Canada’s Percy Williams also won the 100m gold back in 1928 at the Amsterdam Games.

De Grasse had previously won a bronze medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics in the 100m, while picking up a silver medal in the 200m race. He also won a bronze with Canada in the 4×100 relay back in Rio, bringing his total medal count to four.

De Grasse had the slowest start of the field, but a strong final 50 metres pushed him onto the podium.

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes had a false start and was disqualified from the final.

Americans Ronnie Baker, China’s Su Bingtian, Nigeria’s Enoch Adegoke, and South Africa’s Akani Simbine also competed in the race.

