A look inside: This $2.8M historic property once belonged to a BC cult (PHOTOS)

It once belonged to a notorious BC cult, and now, the DeCourcy Island Historic Farm is on the real estate market.

Listed for $2,795,000 by Colliers Unique Properties, the 99.6-acre property is described as a “remarkably rare opportunity to acquire a property of this size and nature” within the Gulf Islands.

According to the listing, the farm remains unchanged since the early part of the 20th century, “when it played a pivotal role as the home of the notorious Brother XII and is considered a unique part of BC History.”

Located just south of Gabriola Island, the property features pastoral meadows, fruit orchards, forest, wetlands and over 850 feet of medium to low-bank, west-facing waterfront with several great building sites. It also comes with a chicken coop, greenhouse and a large secured, irrigated organic vegetable garden.

The farm also retains the old Brother XII barn that is utilized as a workshop and storage shed.

“The zoning allows for multiple dwellings and would be suitable as a family compound,” according to the listing. “It could be a legacy estate for an individual family or an opportunity for a small group of purchasers to enjoy the land as a collective.”