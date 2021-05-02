A look inside: $2.1M New Westminster mansion from Virgin River

Rich in history and star power, a spectacular New Westminster mansion just hit the market for $2,198,000.

Up for sale by realtor Lori Fralic, the home at 122 First Street has been featured in several notable shows, including Supernatural and Virgin River.

The basement of the 132-year-old Queen Anne-style mansion served as a speakeasy during the prohibition era.

Called “Breezehurst,” the home has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and five fireplaces within its 5,363 square-feet of living space.

The master bedroom features the original wallpaper from when the house was built in 1889.

The grandeur of the wrap-around veranda is rivaled by the foyer’s soaring 22-foot ceilings, polished woodwork, and stained glass windows.

On the main floor you’ll find a formal living room, dining room, billiard room, and light-filled conservatory.

The spacious kitchen includes a commercial-grade gas range, large centre island, and granite countertops.

Outdoor space and nature abound – in addition to the sweeping backyard, Queen’s Park is just steps away. A second-floor porch offers views of Mount Baker in the distance.

The breathtaking Breezehurst offers rich history within its walls while still providing modern upgrades.

If you’d like to “write the next chapter in its incredible story,” check out the full listing here.