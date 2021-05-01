Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A look inside: $4.9 million two-level Yaletown penthouse (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

May 1 2021, 2:11 pm
PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

Heritage meets modern in a two-level Yaletown penthouse.

Up for sale by Engel & Völkers Vancouver, PH2 at 1133 Homer Street can be yours for just $4,498,000.

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

The “rarely available home” features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Soaring 17-foot ceilings offer an abundance of natural light and breathtaking views to the south, west, and east.

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

The 2,800 square-foot home is an entertainer’s dream.

A centrally-located chef’s kitchen is flanked by the living room on one side, and opens up to the dining room on the other.

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

Two large patios are located at opposing ends of the home, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

Recent additions to the spacious unit include automatic blinds, a built-in Sonos speaker system, and sleek concrete floors. There are also two parking spaces and one storage locker.

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

PH2 1133 Homer Street/Engel & Völkers Vancouver

Browsers and buyers alike can find a full walk-through tour of the home below. Check out the full listing on Engel & Völkers’ wesbite.

