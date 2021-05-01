A look inside: $4.9 million two-level Yaletown penthouse (PHOTOS/VIDEO)

Heritage meets modern in a two-level Yaletown penthouse.

Up for sale by Engel & Völkers Vancouver, PH2 at 1133 Homer Street can be yours for just $4,498,000.

The “rarely available home” features four bedrooms and four and a half bathrooms.

Soaring 17-foot ceilings offer an abundance of natural light and breathtaking views to the south, west, and east.

The 2,800 square-foot home is an entertainer’s dream.

A centrally-located chef’s kitchen is flanked by the living room on one side, and opens up to the dining room on the other.

Two large patios are located at opposing ends of the home, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living.

Recent additions to the spacious unit include automatic blinds, a built-in Sonos speaker system, and sleek concrete floors. There are also two parking spaces and one storage locker.

Browsers and buyers alike can find a full walk-through tour of the home below. Check out the full listing on Engel & Völkers’ wesbite.