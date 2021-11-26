Here are some can't miss deals at Best Buy's Black Friday sale

If you’ve had your eye on a shiny new piece of tech, you’re in luck. Best Buy Canada is having its annual Black Friday sale.

Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or simply treating yourself to a much needed update, you’re sure to find a hot deal in stores or online.

From household appliances to TVs, the savings are endless.

According to a press release, “Best Buy has more inventory than previous holidays, more ways to shop, and hundreds of new Black Friday deals launching today.”

Here are a few that you may want to keep an eye on.

Kitchen appliances

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Buy Canada (@bestbuycanada)

Televisions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Buy Canada (@bestbuycanada)

Computers and tablets

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Best Buy Canada (@bestbuycanada)

Other great deals