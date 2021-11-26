Here are some can't miss deals at Best Buy's Black Friday sale

If you’ve had your eye on a shiny new piece of tech, you’re in luck. Best Buy Canada is having its annual Black Friday sale.
Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or simply treating yourself to a much needed update, you’re sure to find a hot deal in stores or online.
From household appliances to TVs, the savings are endless.
According to a press release, “Best Buy has more inventory than previous holidays, more ways to shop, and hundreds of new Black Friday deals launching today.”
Here are a few that you may want to keep an eye on.
Kitchen appliances
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Premium Coffee & Espresso Machine by Breville -$99 (save $120)
- Insignia Air Fryer – 3.2L/3.38QT – $59.99 (save $90)
- Vitamix 6500 1.9L 1500-Watt Stand Blender – $399 (save $400)
Televisions
- Samsung 70″ 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen OS Smart TV – $918.99 (save $400)
- LG 65″ 4K UHD HDR OLED webOS Smart TV – $2,318 (save $500)
- Samsung The Frame 55″ 4K UHD HDR QLED Tizen OS Smart TV – $1,518 (save $500)
Computers and tablets
- HP 14″ Laptop with 1 year of Microsoft 365 (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/128GB SSD/4GB RAM/Win 10S) – $320.74 (save $110)
- Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ Laptop w/ 1 year of Microsoft 365 (Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/128GB eUFS/4GB RAM) – $300.74 (save $170)
- Acer TC Desktop PC (Intel Core i5-11400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10) – $700.99 (save $200)
Other great deals
Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cordless Stick Vacuum – $549 (save $150)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Over-Ear Noise Cancelling Bluetooth Headphones – $350 (save $150)
- McAfee Total Protection (PC/Mac) – 5 Device – 1 Year – Digital Download – $19.99 (save $80)