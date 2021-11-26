ShoppingTechCurated

Here are some can't miss deals at Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Al Sciola
|
Nov 26 2021, 4:01 pm
Niloo/Shutterstock

If you’ve had your eye on a shiny new piece of tech, you’re in luck. Best Buy Canada is having its annual Black Friday sale.

Whether you’re shopping for holiday gifts or simply treating yourself to a much needed update, you’re sure to find a hot deal in stores or online.

From household appliances to TVs, the savings are endless.

According to a press release, “Best Buy has more inventory than previous holidays, more ways to shop, and hundreds of new Black Friday deals launching today.”

Here are a few that you may want to keep an eye on.

Kitchen appliances

 

Televisions

 

Computers and tablets

 

  • HP 14″ Laptop with 1 year of Microsoft 365 (AMD Athlon Silver 3050U/128GB SSD/4GB RAM/Win 10S) – $320.74 (save $110)
  • Samsung Galaxy Book Go 14″ Laptop w/ 1 year of Microsoft 365 (Snapdragon 7c Gen 2/128GB eUFS/4GB RAM) – $300.74 (save $170)
  • Acer TC Desktop PC (Intel Core i5-11400/512GB SSD/12GB RAM/Windows 10) – $700.99 (save $200)

Other great deals

 

