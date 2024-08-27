Deal alert: Fly from Vancouver to major African cities for nearly $1K

You could be flying to the energetic South African city or dynamic Kenyan capital for a fraction of the usual cost out of Vancouver.

YVR Deals flagged the exciting deal after British Airways dropped the price of its flights. Flying from Vancouver to Nairobi, Kenya, is now about $914, and Johannesburg, South Africa, is now $1,028 roundtrip, including taxes.

Flights have one stop in London Heathrow with long layovers, ranging from 6 to 19 hours each way.

“Although overall the total travel time isn’t *drastically* longer than the fastest flights, particularly to Johannesburg,” YVR Deals said in a blog post.

A flight to Johannesburg from Vancouver usually costs more than $2,000, and to Nairobi, it can cost more than $1,500.

So, this flight deal is certainly one worth booking.

YVR Deals found that flight dates are available in November and December this year, but they are limited. There are more options to fly out in January and February next year, though.

How to get the flight deal