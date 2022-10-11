Daycare workers fired after videos of staff scaring children to tears go viral (VIDEOS)

A daycare in Mississippi has fired four staff members after videos of them wearing frightening masks and scaring the children at the facility to tears went viral.

The videos were filmed by a staff member at Lil’ Blessings, a daycare centre in Hamilton, northeastern Mississippi.

Very young children can be seen seated at a table while an adult scares them for being “bad,” yelling and screaming loudly in their face, and chasing after them. The children shake and wail in fear and call out for their parents.

Daycare workers at Lil’ Blessings Child Care in Hamilton, Mississippi thought it would be a great idea to scare the bejesus out of the kids using a ‘Scream’ mask. The video is currently being investigated for possible criminal referrals and four employees have been fired. 😱😡 pic.twitter.com/Dptq1vpH8H — StrictlyChristo🇺🇦🌻 (@christoq) October 6, 2022

It is unclear where the videos originated, but reports indicate they were first posted on Facebook.

Parents are completely outraged and livid at the daycare staff for this breach of trust, and are threatening criminal charges. Now, the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the matter.

Four workers were fired after Lil’ Blessings owner Sheila Sanders was bombarded with complaints. Sanders has been operating the daycare for over two decades.

According to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal, the owner only found out about the videos on Wednesday, but at least one of them was filmed back in September.

“The people that did those acts are no longer with us. They were fired,” Sanders said. “I wasn’t here at the time and wasn’t aware they were doing that. I don’t condone that and never have. I just want to say it’s been taken care of.”

One of the daycare workers who can be seen in the video wearing the Scream-inspired mask also posted a 19-minute apology video on Facebook. She identifies herself only as CeeCee.

“I know most of you all will have no empathy or understanding, or want to give someone like me a chance to redeem themselves,” she says, fighting back tears. CeeCee confirms she no longer has a job at Lil’ Blessings and, as per her own choice, will never step into a daycare again. She has also been receiving death threats.

Those following the situation are calling CeeCee out for her hypocrisy in expecting empathy from others for terrorizing young children.