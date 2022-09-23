NewsPolitics

BC parents to save $6,600/year in childcare costs, government says

Claire Fenton
Claire Fenton
|
Sep 23 2022, 11:47 pm
BC parents to save $6,600/year in childcare costs, government says
Dusan Petkovic/Shutterstock

The BC government has announced a big funding boost promising to save parents as much as $6,600 more a year in childcare costs.

Starting in December, families with children enrolled in licenced participating childcare facilities will save about $550 a month per child, the province said Friday.

It’s a $200/month increase from what the province brought in in 2018.

Parents will not get a cheque directly, but instead, the province will fund licensed childcare centres, which will in turn pass on the savings.

It’s being funded through the five-year, $3.2 billion Canada-British Columbia Canada-wide Early Learning and Child Care Agreement.

“Child care is one of the biggest bills many families face each month,” said Katrina Chen, BC’s Minister of State for Child Care. “Cutting child care fees again, this time by as much as $550 a month more per child, is one way we are taking action to put money back in people’s pockets at a time when rising global inflation is making life more expensive.”

The savings will be higher for parents of younger children.

/BC government

“A family with a 10-month-old and a three-year-old in group care could save as much as $11,940 more per year, in addition to the $5,400 per year they are already saving,” the province said.

“A family with a two-year-old and a four-year-old receiving family care would see up to $10,080 more in savings each year, in addition to the $3,120 per year they are already saving,” it added.

The news has been celebrated by several organizations, including the YMCA and CEFA, which operates more than two early learning sites in the Lower Mainland.

“In the coming weeks, the principal from the school that your child(ren) attend,
will provide you with your new monthly tuition. The new tuition amount will
be effective as of December 1, 2022,” a letter sent to parents Friday reads in part.

The province says it is also making progress to meet its goal of $10-a-day childcare through the introduction of its Affordable Child Care Benefit. “By the end of 2022, there will be 12,500 of these low-cost, high-quality $10-a-day child care spaces throughout B.C., ” the province said Friday.

