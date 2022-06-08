David's Tea is giving out free drinks all weekend for National Iced Tea Day

Free drinks always taste sweeter! To celebrate National Iced Tea Day, David’s Tea is handing out free cups of tea at all their locations in Canada.

From June 10 to 12, the tea chain will be offering free tea in all of its 18 flagship locations and no purchase is necessary.

On top of that, as part of the celebration, there will be a ton of in-store promos and giveaways as part of David’s Tea’s “Ice Up Your Life” campaign.

“Our Ice Up Your Life Event in celebration of National Iced Tea Day will remind you that iced tea is an integral part of an amazing summer experience,” said Sarah Segal, chief executive officer and chief brand officer.

“Whatever your flavour, whether you want caffeine or caffeine-free, iced tea is for everyone, everywhere. We’re proud to celebrate, furthering our commitment to making tea fun and accessible to all!”

Hot or cold, take your pick! David’s Tea’s entire collection features over 100 signature teas and blends to be enjoyed at any temperature. More than 25 flavours have been crafted especially for iced tea.

Free David’s Tea

When: June 10 to 12

Where: David’s Tea locations across Canada