It's official: David Eby will be the next BC premier

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
|
Oct 20 2022, 7:38 pm
It's official: David Eby will be the next BC premier
David Eby/Facebook

Former BC attorney general and housing minister David Eby will be the next premier of BC.

Eby has big shoes to fill following John Horgan’s run as BC premier. When looking at approval ratings of provincial leaders across Canada, Horgan was often at the top.

Some of Eby’s critical campaign plans include addressing unaffordable housing, tackling the ongoing climate emergency, and fixing BC’s healthcare woes.

Eby wants to build more housing in response to homelessness in the province, something he hopes to do “immediately.”

He also wants to address the lack of housing for the middle class by launching an initiative called BC Builds. He would also impose a tax to try to quell short-term housing flipping.

The ushering in of Eby as BC leader comes after a contentious few weeks on the campaign trail, which saw rival NDP candidate Anjali Appadurai also vying to become the next premier of BC.

After a valiant effort that saw her gaining tremendous support, Appadurai was disqualified due to a vote from the BC NDP executive team “as a sanction for violating the rules.”

BC Green leader Sonia Furstenau calls the move to disqualify Appadurai “a sad day for democracy.”

“Ms. Appadurai’s campaign spoke honestly about the overlapping health care, climate, and affordability crises that British Columbians are facing and this government’s failure to make progress on them. It’s no surprise that so many people were inspired by her message.”

Horgan addressed the controversy on Thursday afternoon.

“This is not about back rooms from the 1960s,” he said, suggesting a diverse group of people decided to disqualify Appadurai.

“I’m proud that David Eby will be the next premier of British Columbia,” he added.

Horgan ended his Thursday afternoon briefing by saying, “I’ll see you around.”

With files from Amanda Wawryk

