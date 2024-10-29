BC NDP Leader David Eby faced reporters in his first speech following the tightly contested provincial election and spoke about his and his party’s initial priorities.

The BC election took days to finalize, and a winner wasn’t declared until Monday night.

Eby spoke about the tight election race and some of the challenges his government will face in the coming months. He also had many thoughts about the divisive rhetoric on the campaign trail and how he foresees a path to working with the conservative MLAs who were elected.

Like many British Columbians, Eby said he spent a lot of time hitting the refresh button on his browser before the results were finalized.

“It was an anxious time and a time for reflection. The good news is that I have an amazing family that I got to spend some time with.”

Public safety has been a top issue this election. It has also been a key concern for BC residents and small businesses over the past few years. Eby was asked what he intends to do differently on that topic during this new term.

“I think it’s going to be an important focus. I know that addressing issues of public drug use, of people struggling with mental health issues and severe addiction in our streets is a priority for British Columbians. I heard that loud and clear.”

According to Eby, finding ways to accelerate the work being done on that file will be a key priority. He also mentioned hearing the message from the BC Green Party on doing that work but not at the expense of people’s rights and dignity.

“That’s a core value that I share as well.”

He also spoke about some of the early goals.

“There are two important pieces of work to do. The first is to choose a cabinet. And the second is to make sure that the legislature works as well.”

Eby said that the party’s goal is to work with any MLA who wants to ensure that the legislature works for British Columbians on the priorities his party laid out, like the cost of living, housing, and healthcare.

He added that he’s willing to work with anyone who is committed to ensuring that BC remains a place welcoming to everyone “where we fight racism and hatred.”

Eby was asked about his election promise to rid the province of the consumer carbon tax, and he re-pledged his commitment to doing so as long as the federal government drops the requirement on BC to have it in place.

What are some of your hopes for Eby’s first year? Let us know in the comments.