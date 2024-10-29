The province has a familiar face at the helm after Elections BC completed the final count Monday night, bringing long-awaited answers more than a week after British Columbians went to the polls. While BC NDP leader David Eby will once again serve as premier, it was not the major victory the party was hoping for.
Premier-elect David Eby issued a statement Monday following the final count, saying Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin asked him to form the next government.
“Based on today’s final vote count, and pending judicial recounts, British Columbians have asked our BC NDP team to lead our province for a third time. It is an incredible honour and a huge responsibility. We are listening to the message voters sent with this close election, and will be getting to work on today’s tough challenges right away,” he said in a statement.
According to Elections BC’s final count, the BC NDP will form a narrow majority government, with 47 seats to the BC Conservatives 44 seats. A party needs 47 seats for a majority government, putting the BC NDP on shaky ground should the two Green Party candidates vote against them or should the outcome of two ridings now sent to a judicial recount flip.
Two ridings, Surrey City Centre and Juan de Fuca-Malahat, were so close they triggered automatic recounts. Surrey City Centre was projected to go to the NDP, and the recount shows that it did. BC NDP candidate Amna Shah narrowly beat BC Conservative candidate Zeeshan Wahla by more than 200 votes.
According to the final count Monday, Juan de Fuca-Malahat went to BC NDP Dana Lajeunesse over BC Conservatives Marina Sapozhnikov, with a difference of just 125 votes.
Surrey-Guildford was more than 100 votes apart on election night, with the Conservative candidate projected to win. But on Monday, the absentee ballots revealed it had flipped, with fewer than 30 votes separating BC NDP candidate Garry Begg over BC Conservative candidate Honveer Randhawa.
Kelowna Centre was also incredibly close, with a difference of 38 votes.
“The results in the Kelowna Centre and Surrey-Guildford electoral districts are subject to automatic judicial recounts. Under the Election Act, judicial recounts must take place if, at the conclusion of final count, the difference between the top two candidates is less than 1/500th of the total ballots considered,” Elections BC explained Monday, which means both Surrey-Guildford and Kelowna Centre will go to a judicial recount.
According to officials, a record 2,107,152 voters cast a ballot this election, and preliminary voter turnout was an estimated 58.3%.
David Eby’s path to power
While Eby served as BC’s premier before the election, his leadership of the party did not actually start with an election.
Instead, he took on the role after then-Premier John Horgan announced he would be stepping away for health reasons after winning the 2020 election. Eby became BC’s 37th premier in November 2022.
Before becoming premier, Eby served as the minister responsible for housing and the attorney general for Horgan’s cabinet.
In the 2024 election campaign, the NDP promised constituents it would make streets safer, boost household budgets through tax cuts, build 300,000 new homes, crack down on speculators, and get a doctor for every British Columbian. Eby also doubled down on previous election promises to extend the $10-a-day childcare by building new childcare spaces.
The NDP also promised sweeping new transportation infrastructure, including growing and improving public transit. The party said it would also complete the $40 million SkyTrain Millennium Line extension from Arbutus to the University of British Columbia campus.
While Eby has reclaimed his seat, BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau did not. Furstenau lost her riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill to BC NDP MLA-elect Grace Lore.
She spoke on October 19 in her concession speech, saying she was “so heartened” by the support she received.
“The Greens are still going to play a pivotal role in the BC Legislature,” she said.
Elected candidates according to Elections BC
Eby will be sworn in as BC’s premier in the coming weeks and will form a cabinet as the 93 MLAs return to Victoria this fall for the 43rd parliament.