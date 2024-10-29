The province has a familiar face at the helm after Elections BC completed the final count Monday night, bringing long-awaited answers more than a week after British Columbians went to the polls. While BC NDP leader David Eby will once again serve as premier, it was not the major victory the party was hoping for.

Premier-elect David Eby issued a statement Monday following the final count, saying Lieutenant Governor Janet Austin asked him to form the next government.

“Based on today’s final vote count, and pending judicial recounts, British Columbians have asked our BC NDP team to lead our province for a third time. It is an incredible honour and a huge responsibility. We are listening to the message voters sent with this close election, and will be getting to work on today’s tough challenges right away,” he said in a statement.

According to Elections BC’s final count, the BC NDP will form a narrow majority government, with 47 seats to the BC Conservatives 44 seats. A party needs 47 seats for a majority government, putting the BC NDP on shaky ground should the two Green Party candidates vote against them or should the outcome of two ridings now sent to a judicial recount flip.

A statement from the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia on the 2024 BC Provincial Election: pic.twitter.com/s2E9rmmsiB — Janet Austin (@LGJanetAustin) October 29, 2024



Two ridings, Surrey City Centre and Juan de Fuca-Malahat, were so close they triggered automatic recounts. Surrey City Centre was projected to go to the NDP, and the recount shows that it did. BC NDP candidate Amna Shah narrowly beat BC Conservative candidate Zeeshan Wahla by more than 200 votes.

According to the final count Monday, Juan de Fuca-Malahat went to BC NDP Dana Lajeunesse over BC Conservatives Marina Sapozhnikov, with a difference of just 125 votes.

Surrey-Guildford was more than 100 votes apart on election night, with the Conservative candidate projected to win. But on Monday, the absentee ballots revealed it had flipped, with fewer than 30 votes separating BC NDP candidate Garry Begg over BC Conservative candidate Honveer Randhawa.

Kelowna Centre was also incredibly close, with a difference of 38 votes.

“The results in the Kelowna Centre and Surrey-Guildford electoral districts are subject to automatic judicial recounts. Under the Election Act, judicial recounts must take place if, at the conclusion of final count, the difference between the top two candidates is less than 1/500th of the total ballots considered,” Elections BC explained Monday, which means both Surrey-Guildford and Kelowna Centre will go to a judicial recount.

According to officials, a record 2,107,152 voters cast a ballot this election, and preliminary voter turnout was an estimated 58.3%.

David Eby’s path to power

While Eby served as BC’s premier before the election, his leadership of the party did not actually start with an election.

Instead, he took on the role after then-Premier John Horgan announced he would be stepping away for health reasons after winning the 2020 election. Eby became BC’s 37th premier in November 2022.

Before becoming premier, Eby served as the minister responsible for housing and the attorney general for Horgan’s cabinet.

In the 2024 election campaign, the NDP promised constituents it would make streets safer, boost household budgets through tax cuts, build 300,000 new homes, crack down on speculators, and get a doctor for every British Columbian. Eby also doubled down on previous election promises to extend the $10-a-day childcare by building new childcare spaces.

The NDP also promised sweeping new transportation infrastructure, including growing and improving public transit. The party said it would also complete the $40 million SkyTrain Millennium Line extension from Arbutus to the University of British Columbia campus.

While Eby has reclaimed his seat, BC Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau did not. Furstenau lost her riding of Victoria-Beacon Hill to BC NDP MLA-elect Grace Lore.

She spoke on October 19 in her concession speech, saying she was “so heartened” by the support she received.

“The Greens are still going to play a pivotal role in the BC Legislature,” she said.

Elected candidates according to Elections BC

Abbotsford-Mission – Reann Gasper, Conservative Party

Abbotsford South – Bruce Banman, Conservative Party

Abbotsford West – Korky Neufeld, Conservative Party

Boundary-Similkameen – Donegal Wilson, Conservative Party

Bulkley Valley-Stikine – Sharon L. Hartwell, Conservative Party

Burnaby Centre – Anne Kang, BC NDP

Burnaby East – Reah Arora, BC NDP

Burnaby-New Westminster – Raj Chouhan, BC NDP

Burnaby North – Janet Routledge, BC NDP

Burnaby South-Metrotown – Paul Choi, BC NDP

Cariboo-Chilcotin – Lorne Doerkson, Conservative Party

Chilliwack-Cultus Lake – A’aliya Warbus, Conservative Party

Chilliwack North – Heather Maahs, Conservative Party

Columbia River-Revelstoke – Scott McInnis, Conservative Party

Coquitlam-Burke Mountain – Jodie Wickens, BC NDP

Coquitlam-Maillardville – Jennifer Blatherwick, BC NDP

Courtenay-Comox – Brennan Day, Conservative Party

Cowichan Valley – Debra Toporowski, BC NDP

Delta North – Ravi Kahlon, BC NDP

Delta South – Ian Paton, Conservative Party

Esquimalt-Colwood – Darlene Rotchford, BC NDP

Fraser-Nicola – Tony Luck, Conservative Party

Juan de Fuca-Malahat – Dana Lajeunesse, BC NDP

Kamloops Centre – Peter Milobar, Conservative Party

Kamloops-North Thompson – Ward Stamer, Conservative Party

Kelowna Centre – Kristina Loewen, Conservative Party

Kelowna-Lake Country-Coldstream – Tara Armstrong, Conservative Party

Kelowna-Mission – Gavin Dew, Conservative Party

Kootenay Central – Brittny Anderson, BC NDP

Kootenay-Monashee – Steve Morissette, BC NDP

Kootenay-Rockies – Pete Davis, Conservative Party

Ladysmith-Oceanside – Stephanie Higginson, BC NDP

Langford-Highlands – Ravi Parmar, BC NDP

Langley-Abbotsford – Harman Bhangu, Conservative Party

Langley-Walnut Grove- Misty Van Popta, Conservative Party

Langley-Willowbrook – Jody Toor, Conservative Party

Maple Ridge East Lawrence Mok, Conservative Party

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows Lisa Beare, BC NDP

Mid Island-Pacific Rim Josie Osborne, BC NDP

Nanaimo-Gabriola Island Sheila Malcolmson, BC NDP

Nanaimo-Lantzville George Anderson, BC NDP

Nechako Lakes John Rustad, Conservative Party

New Westminster-Coquitlam Jennifer Whiteside, BC NDP

North Coast-Haida Gwaii – Tamara Davidson, BC NDP

North Island – Anna Kindy, Conservative Party

North Vancouver-Lonsdale – Bowinn Ma, BC NDP

North Vancouver-Seymour – Susie Chant, BC NDP

Oak Bay-Gordon Head – Diana Gibson, BC NDP

Peace River North – Jordan Kealy, Conservative Party

Peace River South – Larry Neufeld, Conservative Party

Penticton-Summerland – Amelia Boultbee, Conservative Party

Port Coquitlam – Mike Farnworth, BC NDP

Port Moody-Burquitlam – Rick Glumac, BC NDP

Powell River-Sunshine Coast – Randene Neill, BC NDP

Prince George-Mackenzie – Kiel Giddens, Conservative Party

Prince George-North Cariboo – Sheldon Clare, Conservative Party

Prince George-Valemount – Rosalyn Bird, Conservative Party

Richmond-Bridgeport – Teresa Wat, Conservative Party

Richmond Centre – Hon Chan, Conservative Party

Richmond-Queensborough – Steve Kooner, Conservative Party

Richmond-Steveston – Kelly Greene, BC NDP

Saanich North and the Islands – Rob Botterell, BC Green Party

Saanich South- Lana Popham, BC NDP

Salmon Arm-Shuswap – David L. Williams, Conservative Party

Skeena – Claire Rattée, Conservative Party

Surrey City Centre -Amna Shah, BC NDP

Surrey-Cloverdale – Elenore Sturko, Conservative Party

Surrey-Fleetwood – Jagrup Brar, BC NDP

Surrey-Guildford – Garry Begg, BC NDP

Surrey-Newton – Jessie Sunner, BC NDP

Surrey North – Mandeep Dhaliwal, Conservative Party

Surrey-Panorama – Bryan Tepper, Conservative Party

Surrey-Serpentine River – Linda Hepner, Conservative Party

Surrey South – Brent Chapman, Conservative Party

Surrey-White Rock – Trevor Halford, Conservative Party

Vancouver-Fraserview – George Chow, BC NDP

Vancouver-Hastings – Niki Sharma, BC NDP

Vancouver-Kensington – Mable Elmore, BC NDP

Vancouver-Langara -Sunita Dhir, BC NDP

Vancouver-Little Mountain – Christine Boyle, BC NDP

Vancouver-Point Grey – David Eby, BC NDP

Vancouver-Quilchena – Dallas Brodie, Conservative Party

Vancouver-Renfrew – Adrian Dix, BC NDP

Vancouver-South Granville – Brenda Bailey, BC NDP

Vancouver-Strathcona – Joan Phillip, BC NDP

Vancouver-West End – Spencer Chandra Herbert, BC NDP

Vancouver-Yaletown – Terry Yung, BC NDP

Vernon-Lumby – Harwinder Sandhu, BC NDP

Victoria-Beacon Hill – Grace Lore, BC NDP

Victoria-Swan Lake – Nina Krieger, BC NDP

West Kelowna-Peachland – Macklin McCall, Conservative Party

West Vancouver-Capilano – Lynne Block, Conservative Party

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky – Jeremy Valeriote, BC Green Party

Eby will be sworn in as BC’s premier in the coming weeks and will form a cabinet as the 93 MLAs return to Victoria this fall for the 43rd parliament.