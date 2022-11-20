News

Jason David Frank, star of "Power Rangers," dies at 49

Nikitha Martins
Nikitha Martins
|
Nov 20 2022, 10:51 pm
Jason David Frank (Jim Donnelly photo | Jason David Frank/Instagram screenshot)

One of the original stars of Power Rangers, Jason David Frank, has died, according to TMZ sources.

Frank was a beloved American actor most known in the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” franchise as the green power ranger, Tommy Oliver.

The superhero television series kicked off in the early 1990s.

The 49-year-old was also a mixed martial artist.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jason David Frank (@jdfffn)

Frank’s manager Justine Hunt told TMZ that the actor died in Texas.

Other media reports say Hunt has not confirmed the case of Frank’s death or when he died but asked for privacy for his loved ones.

Frank’s co-star Walter E Jones, who played the Black Ranger on Mighty Morphing Power Rangers shared his condolences online.

“RIP Jason David Frank. My heart is sad to have lost another member of our special family,” Jones’ Instagram post reads.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WalterEJones (@walterejones)

Fans have also taken to social media to share their admiration for the actor many grew up watching.

Frank survived by his four children.

