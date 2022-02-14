FoodFood News

Ontario Dairy Queen under fire after showing support for "Freedom Convoy"

Karen Doradea
Karen Doradea
|
Feb 14 2022, 6:22 pm
Dairy Queen is under fire after an image circulating through social media showed an Ontario franchise supporting the “Freedom Convoy.”

According to a tweet shared on February 12, a Dairy Queen location in Listowel shared a supportive message on its outdoor signage, showing its solidarity for the convoy.

“THANK YOU CONVOY,” read the sign and due to the nature of the message, the image has been circulating through social media, leaving Twitter users up in arms.

Dairy Queen responded to the tweet and assured the message has since been removed.

“Thank you for contacting us. We contacted the independent franchise owner at this location and we are told the message has been removed. Know that we discourage non-business-related messages at DQ restaurants,” said the ice cream chain on Twitter.

Though, as Twitter normally goes, the image received mixed reactions:

Daily Hive has reached out to Dairy Queen for further comment. 

