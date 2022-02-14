Dairy Queen is under fire after an image circulating through social media showed an Ontario franchise supporting the “Freedom Convoy.”

According to a tweet shared on February 12, a Dairy Queen location in Listowel shared a supportive message on its outdoor signage, showing its solidarity for the convoy.

“THANK YOU CONVOY,” read the sign and due to the nature of the message, the image has been circulating through social media, leaving Twitter users up in arms.

Hey @DairyQueen didn’t realize you support the #FluTruxKlan! I love your blizzards but I can live without overpriced ice cream if you support #OttawaOccupied. People have lost employment, some at risk of losing homes and others have permanent hearing damage. Spotted in Listowel pic.twitter.com/uZpCHDa1cB — Mehara // BLM (@goblinwgoodhair) February 12, 2022

Dairy Queen responded to the tweet and assured the message has since been removed.

“Thank you for contacting us. We contacted the independent franchise owner at this location and we are told the message has been removed. Know that we discourage non-business-related messages at DQ restaurants,” said the ice cream chain on Twitter.

Though, as Twitter normally goes, the image received mixed reactions:

I am heading out for a goddamned Dilly Bar right now! Thanks, @DairyQueen ! — Denis Lemieux (@DenisLemieux16) February 12, 2022

Well I won’t be going to DQ anytime soon. — Damian (@Damian_Borrelli) February 12, 2022

It’s’ obviously the manager of the store who’s responsible. I really don’t think it’s the stance of the corporation! C’mon, people. — Jim Elder (@jimgselder) February 12, 2022

Thanks for letting me know. I will be certain to visit this franchise and spend my money there. Bravo🎉👏🏻 — C Wilson (@CWilson96132511) February 12, 2022

Apparently the truckers supported them. Did you! — CHoste (@CherylHoste) February 13, 2022

OK so you’re not into freedom. The small fringe minority will go twice as many times!🇨🇦❤ — Tara Mac (@puppypack1) February 13, 2022

Their next sign will be “free blizzards, store closing” — Fey Photeine (@fey_photeine) February 13, 2022

Really @DQCanada? I’ve been a customer for over 60 years (that’s a lot of strawberry sundaes). Your response to this will determine mine. Listowel could cost all of your franchisees business. What are you going to do? — Richard Coleman (@RichardMColeman) February 12, 2022

Daily Hive has reached out to Dairy Queen for further comment.