Ruel Pepito was wearing this cycling outfit when he suffered a heart attack mid-span on the Lions Gate Bridge March 25. (Tyra Pepito/Submitted)

The family of a man who suffered a heart attack mid-span on the Lions Gate Bridge last week is searching for the bystanders who performed CPR to thank them for keeping him alive.

Ruel Pepito had cycled to the North Shore along with his brother on Friday afternoon, his daughter Tyra Pepito told Daily Hive. They were coming back south along the Lions Gate Bridge when Ruel felt a pain in his chest — one that he’d been feeling intermittently for the last month that he attributed to acid reflux.

The 59-year-old told his brother to cycle ahead while he rested.

When Ruel began pedalling uphill again, he lost consciousness near the bridge’s halfway point. He collapsed on his bike, hitting the pavement with his shoes still clipped to the pedals. The railing kept him in the bike line.

“We’re so thankful it was during rush hour because there were actually cars on the bridge who could see him drop,” Tyra said.

Her uncle raced back to the midpoint when another cyclist told him what happened, and he found two men and one woman helping Ruel. At least one of them had stopped their car and hopped over the guardrail to assist.

The bystanders performed CPR for several minutes before an ambulance came and took Ruel to hospital.

“If they didn’t help him, he would have passed away. He would have been dead on the bridge already,” Tyra said.

A spokesperson for BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that two ambulances attended the scene for a call about a cyclist in cardiac arrest and transported a patient in critical condition.

Ruel remains in hospital where he’s in an induced coma. He suffered a neck injury, broken ribs, and damage to his liver in addition to the heart attack. Doctors are still running tests and can’t say with certainty whether he’ll regain consciousness.

The family is still grateful the three strangers allowed Ruel to fight to survive.

Tyra describes her father as kind, determined, and the life of the party who always takes care of her and her siblings.

“He always does little things to make us feel better … he’s a really funny guy. He’s just great.”

One of the bystanders’ phones was smashed in the ordeal, and Tyra wants to replace it for them and make sure they know their efforts are appreciated.

“Even if they’d rather keep it private, I just want to make sure they know how thankful we are for them.”

Anyone who was on the bridge on March 25 around 6 pm with more details about what happened is asked to email Tyra at [email protected] or message her through Instagram @tyrapepito.