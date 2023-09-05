Cyclist struck by semi-truck and killed in Surrey

A cyclist in Surrey has died after they were struck by a semi-truck Tuesday morning.

According to RCMP, a preliminary investigation suggests the cyclist was travelling westbound on 104th Avenue, east of the intersection of 120th Street, when they lost control of their bike and were hit by the truck which was towing a trailer.

“When officers arrived on scene, they located the cyclist who had succumbed to their injuries,” a statement from RCMP reads.

Mounties added it does not seem impairment or speed were contributing factors and the driver is cooperating with the investigation.

Locals are warned that 104th Avenue between 122nd Street and Scott Road is closed while police investigate. RCMP suggests drivers take alternate routes to avoid the area.

If you were a witness or have dashcam footage of the area around the time of the collision (7:40 am), contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.