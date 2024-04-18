A cyclist has died after a collision with a truck in Vancouver

A cyclist has died after a truck collided with them in Vancouver.

According to police, the driver of a silver Dodge Ram and cyclist collided near Clark and East 11th Avenue just before 2 pm Wednesday.

“Despite life-saving attempts made by paramedics, the cyclist died at the scene,” VPD said.

The driver of the Dodge Ram is cooperating with the investigation, police added.

Anyone with information or dashcam video of the incident is asked to call the VPD’s Collision Investigation Unit at 604-717-3012.