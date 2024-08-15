Global News reporter Sophie Lui does a New Years Eve broadcast from Jack Poole Plaza in 2018. (EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock)

Global News’ parent company, Corus, laid off another 16 employees this week, most of whom worked in BC.

The union representing the workers confirmed the numbers in a statement to Daily Hive, saying half of the people cut were journalists.

“The announcement … is yet another devastating and disheartening death by a thousand cuts to the media industry,” Unifor national president Lana Payne said. “We need governments to continue to direct critical funding to save local news and give democracy a chance to survive this crisis.”

Corus has been conducting layoffs all summer, announcing in July that one in four positions would be cut as part of cost-saving measures.

The union hopes that Corus will be able to access government money from the Independent Local News Fund to stave off more layoffs.

Corus spokesperson Cathy Paine confirmed the company made “difficult but necessary changes” in its audio and news divisions. Paine said advertising spending is falling as Global News competes with new, foreign-owned media outlets.

“These decisions were not made lightly and came after long and careful consideration of our business operations.”

Have a story to share about how these BC media layoffs are impacting you? Email us at [email protected]