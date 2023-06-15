Changes coming to CTV Vancouver's morning show amid massive cuts at Bell Media

One of the longtime hosts of CTV’s Morning Live program will remain with the station but no longer be part of the show after massive layoffs and restructuring were announced at Bell Media.

In a post on Instagram, anchor Jason Pires says, “Starting Monday, I’m taking on a new role at the station – hosting our noon show and reporting on more stories from our community.”

Pires has hosted CTV Morning Live, alongside Keri Adams, for six years. But there is some good news for fans, as Pires says he will be filling in whenever Adams is away.

“I’ll really miss Keri and the whole crew – the best in the biz – but not entirely disappearing as I’ll be filling in for Keri on mornings she’s away.”

On Tuesday, Bell Media announced massive layoffs across Canada — impacting more than 1300 people.

Good morning! Last show with @ctv_jasonpires . I have so much gratitude for my time with him. 🧡🍪 @CTVMorningLive pic.twitter.com/GbeWCBlJ8W — Keri Adams (@Keri_Adams) June 15, 2023

In addition to the layoffs, Bell said it was closing or selling nine of its radio stations across Canada.

Employees were informed yesterday morning of the layoffs and closures. The layoffs include a 6% cut at Bell Media, which includes CTV, specialty TV channels, radio stations and production studios.

CTV National News was among the most impacted, with veteran LA Bureau Chief Tom Walters gone, along with Lisa LaFlamme’s longtime producer Rosa Hwang.

Yes, it’s true. My relationship with CTV News ended today. But reminder — my relationship with my former CTV News colleagues did not. I’m proud of the work we did together, but I’m even prouder of the lifelong friendships formed. Thank you all. — Rosa Hwang | 황지연 (@journorosa) June 14, 2023

In an open letter, BCE Inc. President and CEO Mirko Bibic said that the layoffs are in an effort to lower costs and fund new growth opportunities in a changing media environment.