Anchor changes coming to CTV Vancouver days after high-profile Bell Media layoffs

Some big changes are coming to CTV Vancouver.

Days after a number of high-profile staffers were shown the door, the station has a new anchor hire and some internal reshuffling.

According to an internal announcement obtained by Daily Hive Monday, veteran news anchor and award-winning journalist Andrew Johnson will be joining the CTV Vancouver team next week.

Johnson is currently the 6 pm news anchor at its CTV sister station in Victoria — CTV Vancouver Island — and is also the managing editor of the newsroom, according to his biography page.

Johnson will be co-anchoring CTV Vancouver News at Noon and CTV News at 5, along with Nafeesa Karim — effective March 21st.

Karim, a longtime news reporter and anchor, has most recently been working as an anchor for CTV News at Six and 11:30 on weekends.

Since joining the station a decade ago, she brought home an RTDNA award for reporting in 2018. Previous to her career in television broadcasting, she was a radio reporter with CKNW for four years.

I’m back in the weekend chair! Join me for CTV News at Six and 11:30 on Saturdays and Sundays @CTVVancouver pic.twitter.com/2zmQ5RC0GM — Nafeesa Karim (@nafeesakarim) February 21, 2022

The changes come as the current CTV News at Noon and 5pm anchor, Scott Hurst, is soon leaving his weekday anchor role to pursue another opportunity within the news arm of the Bell Media network.

As Karim moves into a weekday role, Mary Cranston is set to take over her weekend anchoring duties.

Cranston moved to CTV Vancouver from City TV Vancouver, where she was the morning news anchor on Breakfast Television.

Last Thursday, Bell Media laid off four staffers from its Vancouver operation, including award-winning anchor, Scott Roberts.

Daily Hive has reached out to CTV Vancouver and Bell Media public relations.

In an email, Bell says, “We’ll have more to share next week.”