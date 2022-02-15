Architecture & DesignGreat OutdoorsTravel TipsTravel

These 18 breathtaking resorts have been ranked the best in Ontario

A new report has ranked the best resorts in Canada, and many of them are right here in Ontario.

Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and considered user opinions to develop their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

They ranked 18 resorts in Ontario, which means it’s probably a good time to use that Ontario Staycation Tax Credit.

Many of the picks are very popular for weddings, so if you’re taking the plunge, one of these could be your venue.

Behold the best resorts in Ontario:

Northridge Inn & Resort

Region rank: #1 in the province
City: Sundridge
Address: 712 South Lake Bernard Road

Rawley Resort

Region rank: #2 in the province
City: Port Severn
Address: 2900 Kellys Road

White Oaks Resort & Spa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by White Oaks Resort (@white_oaks)

Region rank: #3 in the province
City: Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: 253 Taylor Road

JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JW Marriott Muskoka (@jwmuskoka)

Region rank: #4 in the province
City: Minett
Address: 1050 Paignton House Road

Brookstreet Hotel

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Brookstreet Hotel (@brookstreetott)

Region rank: #5 in the province
City: Ottawa
Address: 525 Legget Drive

DoubleTree Fallsview Resort & Spa by Hilton – Niagara Falls

Region rank: #6 in the province
City: Niagara Falls
Address: 6039 Fallsview Boulevard

Couples Resort

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Couplesresort (@couplesresort)

Region rank: #7 in the province
City: Whitney
Address: 139 Galeairy Lake Road

Arowhon Pines

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Arowhon Pines (@arowhonpines)

Region rank: #8 in the province
City: Algonquin Provincial Park
Address: 16 Km Off The Highway

Sheraton on the Falls Hotel

Region rank: #9 in the province
City: Niagara Falls
Address: 5875 Falls Avenue

Great Wolf Lodge Niagara Falls

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Great Wolf Lodge (@greatwolflodge)


Region rank: #10 in the province
City: Niagara Falls
Address: 3950 Victoria Avenue

The Grand Georgian – Blue Mountain Resort

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mountain Resort (@bluemtnresort)

Region rank: #11 in the province
City: Blue Mountains
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Boulevard The Village at Blue Mountain

Eganridge Resort, Golf Club & Spa

Region rank: #12 in the province
City: Kawartha Lakes
Address: 26 Country Club Drive

Seasons at Blue – Blue Mountain Resort

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mountain Resort (@bluemtnresort)

Region rank: #13 in the province
City: Blue Mountains
Address: 108 Jozo Weider Boulevard

Cedar Meadows Resort & Spa

Region rank: #14 in the province
City: Timmins
Address: 1000 Norman Street

Weider Lodge – Blue Mountain Resort

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Blue Mountain Resort (@bluemtnresort)

Region rank: #15 in the province
City: Blue Mountains
Address: 108 Jozo Weider Boulevard

Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale

Region rank: #16 in the province
City: Mississauga
Address: 6750 Mississauga Rd

Oakwood Resort

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Oakwood Resort (@oakwoodresort_)

Region rank: #17 in the province
City: Grand Bend
Address: 70671 Bluewater Highway

Rocky Crest Golf Resort

Region rank: #18 in the province
City: MacTier
Address: 20 Barnwood Road

