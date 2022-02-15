These 18 breathtaking resorts have been ranked the best in Ontario

A new report has ranked the best resorts in Canada, and many of them are right here in Ontario.

Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and considered user opinions to develop their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

They ranked 18 resorts in Ontario, which means it’s probably a good time to use that Ontario Staycation Tax Credit.

Many of the picks are very popular for weddings, so if you’re taking the plunge, one of these could be your venue.

Behold the best resorts in Ontario:

Region rank: #1 in the province

City: Sundridge

Address: 712 South Lake Bernard Road

Region rank: #2 in the province

City: Port Severn

Address: 2900 Kellys Road

Region rank: #3 in the province

City: Niagara-on-the-Lake

Address: 253 Taylor Road

Region rank: #4 in the province

City: Minett

Address: 1050 Paignton House Road

Region rank: #5 in the province

City: Ottawa

Address: 525 Legget Drive

Region rank: #6 in the province

City: Niagara Falls

Address: 6039 Fallsview Boulevard

Region rank: #7 in the province

City: Whitney

Address: 139 Galeairy Lake Road

Region rank: #8 in the province

City: Algonquin Provincial Park

Address: 16 Km Off The Highway

Region rank: #9 in the province

City: Niagara Falls

Address: 5875 Falls Avenue

Region rank: #10 in the province

City: Niagara Falls

Address: 3950 Victoria Avenue

Region rank: #11 in the province

City: Blue Mountains

Address: 156 Jozo Weider Boulevard The Village at Blue Mountain

Region rank: #12 in the province

City: Kawartha Lakes

Address: 26 Country Club Drive

Region rank: #13 in the province

City: Blue Mountains

Address: 108 Jozo Weider Boulevard

Region rank: #14 in the province

City: Timmins

Address: 1000 Norman Street

Region rank: #15 in the province

City: Blue Mountains

Address: 108 Jozo Weider Boulevard

Region rank: #16 in the province

City: Mississauga

Address: 6750 Mississauga Rd

Region rank: #17 in the province

City: Grand Bend

Address: 70671 Bluewater Highway

Region rank: #18 in the province

City: MacTier

Address: 20 Barnwood Road