These 18 breathtaking resorts have been ranked the best in Ontario
A new report has ranked the best resorts in Canada, and many of them are right here in Ontario.
Digital media company US News & World Report spoke to several experts and considered user opinions to develop their travel rankings for the US, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.
They ranked 18 resorts in Ontario, which means it’s probably a good time to use that Ontario Staycation Tax Credit.
Many of the picks are very popular for weddings, so if you’re taking the plunge, one of these could be your venue.
Behold the best resorts in Ontario:
Northridge Inn & Resort
Region rank: #1 in the province
City: Sundridge
Address: 712 South Lake Bernard Road
Rawley Resort
Region rank: #2 in the province
City: Port Severn
Address: 2900 Kellys Road
White Oaks Resort & Spa
Region rank: #3 in the province
City: Niagara-on-the-Lake
Address: 253 Taylor Road
JW Marriott The Rosseau Muskoka Resort & Spa
Region rank: #4 in the province
City: Minett
Address: 1050 Paignton House Road
Brookstreet Hotel
Region rank: #5 in the province
City: Ottawa
Address: 525 Legget Drive
DoubleTree Fallsview Resort & Spa by Hilton – Niagara Falls
Region rank: #6 in the province
City: Niagara Falls
Address: 6039 Fallsview Boulevard
Couples Resort
Region rank: #7 in the province
City: Whitney
Address: 139 Galeairy Lake Road
Arowhon Pines
Region rank: #8 in the province
City: Algonquin Provincial Park
Address: 16 Km Off The Highway
Sheraton on the Falls Hotel
Region rank: #9 in the province
City: Niagara Falls
Address: 5875 Falls Avenue
Great Wolf Lodge Niagara Falls
Region rank: #10 in the province
City: Niagara Falls
Address: 3950 Victoria Avenue
The Grand Georgian – Blue Mountain Resort
Region rank: #11 in the province
City: Blue Mountains
Address: 156 Jozo Weider Boulevard The Village at Blue Mountain
Eganridge Resort, Golf Club & Spa
Region rank: #12 in the province
City: Kawartha Lakes
Address: 26 Country Club Drive
Seasons at Blue – Blue Mountain Resort
Region rank: #13 in the province
City: Blue Mountains
Address: 108 Jozo Weider Boulevard
Cedar Meadows Resort & Spa
Region rank: #14 in the province
City: Timmins
Address: 1000 Norman Street
Weider Lodge – Blue Mountain Resort
Region rank: #15 in the province
City: Blue Mountains
Address: 108 Jozo Weider Boulevard
Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale
Region rank: #16 in the province
City: Mississauga
Address: 6750 Mississauga Rd
Oakwood Resort
Region rank: #17 in the province
City: Grand Bend
Address: 70671 Bluewater Highway
Rocky Crest Golf Resort
Region rank: #18 in the province
City: MacTier
Address: 20 Barnwood Road