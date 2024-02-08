Cross-border fuel-up alert: Gas is under $1.10 per litre in Bellingham

If your vehicle is in need of a fill-up and you’re within a reasonable distance of the US border, today might be a good day to head down to Bellingham.

Gas is much cheaper there than in Metro Vancouver, with the cheapest pumps coming in at just under CAD$1.10 per litre after currency conversion.

GasBuddy lists Costco and Marathon in Bellingham as the cheapest gas bars, offering fuel for US$2.99 per gallon. When you convert that to price per litre, and to Canadian currency at today’s exchange rate, it works out to approximately CAD$1.07 per litre.

That’s about CAD$0.40 less per litre than customers would pay in Vancouver, where prices are hovering around CAD$1.60 per litre.

Metro Vancouverites can also make a day of it with our guide to free and inexpensive things to do in Bellingham.

Cheaper gas — just one of the perks of living close to the border.