Crosby is thinking about playing with McDavid for Team Canada

Despite Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid having now been in the NHL for eight seasons, he has yet to play in a best-on-best tournament alongside Sidney Crosby.

Though McDavid and Crosby both competed in the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, McDavid was part of Team North America, a U23 team that featured both Canadian and American-born players.

Given that they are two of the best talents the game has ever seen, many fans want an opportunity to play alongside each other. They aren’t alone in that regard, as Crosby would love the same chance and is even willing to give up his regular centre-ice position to play on a line with the Oilers captain.

“I’ll play my off-wing, no worries,” Crosby said in a recent interview on the 32 Thoughts Podcast. “Listen, I’ve skated with him, and I’ve played both, so I think I’m good either way with playing centre or wing, whatever he wants to do. He can carry the mail. I’ll just find the opening.”

For well over a decade, Crosby was considered to be the best player in the game. The 36-year-old has helped lead the Pittsburgh Penguins to three Stanley Cups and has amassed an incredible 550 goals and 1502 points in 1190 games. That said, most would suggest that McDavid has passed him in recent years in terms of skill. Last season, The 26-year-old superstar compiled a ridiculous 153 points. Crosby’s career high in a single season is 120.

Given his comments, it appears that Crosby is comfortable admitting that McDavid is the superior of the two at this point in time. That said, one can’t help but wonder if McDavid would be the better-suited winger of the two, as, despite his absurd skill level, he doesn’t have the defensive zone capabilities Crosby does.

Unfortunately, we will never get to know unless the NHL can get a best-on-best tournament together before Crosby’s career comes to a close. Let’s hope something can be put together sooner than later.