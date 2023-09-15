The NHL season isn’t set to begin just yet, but Edmonton Oilers fans can still check out some exciting hockey action starting tonight.

The Young Stars Classic is set to begin tonight and will feature the NHL’s four western Canadian teams — the Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and the Winnipeg Jets.

The event is set to take place at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton, BC, but won’t be televised. That said, the Oilers are making sure their fans have a way to tune into the action.

Fans interested in watching the Oilers prospects in action can do so through OilersPlus.com. Use the promo code ROOKIE23 to get a full-year subscription to OilersPlus for just $23.99.

The Oilers will have 25 prospects playing in the tournament. Several are camp invites to help fill out roster spots, but there are a number of players that Oilers fans will want to tune in to watch, such as Xavier Bourgault, Matvei Petrov, Carter Savoie, Tyler Tullio, Beau Akey, and Maximus Wanner.

Bourgault is the most exciting of the bunch, as the Oilers have had high hopes for him ever since they selected him with the 22nd pick in the 2021 Draft. The 20-year-old had an up-and-down rookie season with the Bakersfield Condors in 2022-23, registering 13 goals and 34 points in 62 outings. Despite the so-so season, he remains one of the organization’s top prospects.

All four teams in the Young Prospects Classic will play a total of three games. For the Oilers, they will get underway at 5 pm MT versus the Jets. Their second outing will take place tomorrow against the Flames at 8 pm MT, while their third and final contest will get underway on Sunday at 3:30 pm MT versus the Canucks.

If Oilers fans aren’t interested in signing up for OilersPlus in order to watch these games, all three of their opponents will be showing the games on their team’s official YouTube accounts. Tonight’s game versus the Jets can be viewed by clicking on the link below.