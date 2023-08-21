Air quality is proving to be the biggest challenge for firefighters near Kelowna on Monday as personnel working outdoors breathe the smoky air for up to 16 hours a day.

Officials in the Central Okanagan gave an update on the wildfire situation Monday morning, saying last night and this morning have been relatively calm so far in that no new buildings have burned and no new evacuation orders have been issued.

The McDougall Creek wildfire, which burned swathes of West Kelowna and Kelowna, is still classified as out of control, and crews are fighting to get it held. Firefighting efforts on the ground and in the air are being impacted by the smoky skies — killing visibility and making it hard to breathe.

Crews are trying to map damage, and West Kelowna fire chief Jason Broluned liken the damage to that of a hurricane. Trees were ripped out by their roots, and street signs were melted.

The most damaged neighbourhoods are still to come, but Brolund confirmed at least 50 buildings in West Kelowna are gone. Crews are not done tallying the destruction, and that figure will likely rise.

Brolund also revealed the following West Kelowna neighbourhoods had no buildings burned: Smith Creek, Talus Ridge, Shannon Lake, Rose Valley.

Officials added they’re working to get evacuees back home as soon as possible, but Kelowna fire chief Travis Whiting said crews are still dealing with “active flame” in some neighbourhoods.

In the Central Okanagan region, an unprecedented 9,855 people have been ordered to leave their homes.