This creative arts school in Vancouver has one of the top-ranked design programs in Canada

LaSalle College Vancouver, the boutique creative arts school known for its Game Design program, is opening up a new campus in the summer of 2023.

The new campus, which will be conveniently located next to the current campus, will allow the school to expand its program offerings and provide a more suitable space for the many arts programs the college offers.

The school has roots in Montreal where LaSalle College began over 60 years ago. It has grown immensely over the last several years, making it a prime time to move into a new campus.

Offering programs in Interior Design, Audio and Film, the Culinary Arts, and Fashion Design, among others, the school is one of the few in the city with a focus on interactive and creative art programming.

Named the top school for Game Design by the Princeton Review, and one of only four schools in the country to offer a Bachelor of Design in Fashion Design, LaSalle College Vancouver is a top choice for those looking to make their dream career in the arts happen.

The benefit of attending a school that specializes in the technical arts is that not only are you getting an education from some of the top professionals in the field, you also have access to resources and tools that will specifically prepare you to work in that industry.

“Our faculty are industry leaders who are passionate about passing their knowledge along to students. In their programs students use the equipment that they will use in the industry to create the projects that will allow them to explore what they will experience [on the job],” says Dr. Jason Dewling, president of LaSalle College Vancouver.

The construction of a new, purpose-built education centre comes at a time when students will be returning to on-campus study.

“This is an exciting time to welcome students back to an innovative learning environment. This facility will serve as a place for students to hone their skills and graduate primed and ready to find a job, cementing LaSalle College Vancouver as Canada’s leading creative arts, degree-granting institutions,” Dr. Dewling adds.

The new campus will give students access to an outdoor space, physical activities facilities, healthy dining options, as well as a meditation area.

In addition to being a fully certified accessible building for those with differing abilities, the new building will house state-of-the-art culinary kitchens, makerspaces, a gaming lounge, as well as a suspended theatre which will function as a multi-use space.

Prospective and interested students also have the option of attending an open house this month to learn more about LaSalle College Vancouver’s wide range of program offerings. On November 27th from 10 am to 12:30 pm, an in-person and virtual open house will take place both at the current campus, as well as on an online platform.

If you’re considering enrolling in a program soon — or are even toying with the idea of going back to school — the open house is a great opportunity to learn more about LaSalle College Vancouver’s available programs, online and on-campus facilities, as well as learn about the creative careers you could end up in.

Attendees will also get a chance to talk with instructors from the many departments and ask any questions they may have.

With several scholarships also available to students, there’s no reason not to take this exciting next step in your career.

Check out LaSalle College Vancouver’s website to register for the open house and to find out more information about their program offerings and learn more about the new campus.

When: Saturday, November 27 from 10 am to 12:30 pm

Where: Online and in-person at 2665 Renfrew St., Vancouver, BC